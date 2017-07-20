Nation & World

July 20, 2017 3:09 AM

Kentucky state trooper shoots man who tried to run him over

The Associated Press
LONDON, Ky.

Authorities say a Kentucky man has been hospitalized after he was shot by a Kentucky state trooper after trying to run him over with an all-terrain vehicle.

Local news outlets report Kentucky State Police and Whitley County sheriff's deputies found 31-year-old Billy Barnhill, described in a KSP release as a "wanted fugitive," on an ATV Tuesday afternoon. As officers approached, police say Barnhill attempted to run over several officers. Officers pursued him for several miles into woods. One officer walked into the woods to find Barnhill, who rode at him, at which point the officer fired.

Barnhill received treatment at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave per policy, but hasn't been identified. The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team is investigating.

