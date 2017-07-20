Nation & World

Coup trial of 2 Russians, 12 others in Montenegro delayed

The Associated Press
PODGORICA, Montenegro

The trial in Montenegro of two Russians and 12 other people charged with plotting an election day coup to scuttle the country's NATO bid has been delayed for September.

Judge Suzana Mugosa on Thursday postponed the proceedings after defense lawyers filed several motions to the court.

The 14 defendants — among them the Russians and two top opposition leaders — are charged with "creating a criminal organization." The Russians are additionally charged with terrorism. They remain at large.

The indictment alleges they planned to take over parliament, assassinate then-prime minister Milo Djukanovic and install a pro-Russian, anti-NATO leadership.

The trial is being broadcast live on the Montenegrin state TV.

Russia has denied involvement in the alleged plot. Montenegro joined NATO in June despite strong opposition from Moscow.

