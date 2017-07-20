Nation & World

July 20, 2017 1:30 AM

France's Macron visits air force base amid military crisis

The Associated Press
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is flying in a military jet and visiting nuclear forces as he tries to show his commitment to the troops amid an intense crisis over defense spending.

Macron's visit to the Istres air base Thursday comes the day after the head of the French military quit in a dispute with Macron over budget cuts.

France's youngest-ever president, Macron has sought to establish his authority over the military, notably by touring a nuclear submarine and overseeing last week's military parade for Bastille Day alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gen. Pierre de Villiers departure Thursday as the armed forces chief of staff rattled the normally quiet, loyal French military. He was replaced by Gen. Francois Lecointre.

Macron is to ride on a C-135 transporter and meet staff in charge of France's airborne nuclear force.

