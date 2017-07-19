Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents

Family and friends gather on Sydney's Freshwater Beach, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, following a candlelight vigil, where they threw hundreds of pink flowers into the ocean for Justine Damond who was shot by a Minneapolis last weekend. Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer and bride-to-be, was shot Saturday night by one of the two officers responding to her 911 call. Damond had called police about what she thought was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home. AAP Image via AP Dean Lewins