AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after clot removed
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, Vietnam prisoner of war and political maverick in Congress for more than three decades, has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.
The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.
"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," his office said in a statement late Wednesday.
According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same type of tumor that struck McCain's close Democratic colleague in legislative battles, the late Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts. The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.
The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.
___
Trump's critique of Sessions reflects long-held frustrations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's extraordinary public denouncement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflected a long-simmering frustration with one of his staunchest allies, but was not a calculated attempt to force Sessions from the Cabinet, according to two Trump advisers.
For weeks, the president has seethed about Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia during last year's election. On Wednesday, Trump told The New York Times that he would never have appointed Sessions to the post if he had known the former Alabama senator would make that decision.
"Sessions should have never recused himself," Trump told the paper, "And if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else."
The White House notably made no effort to walk back Trump's comments or display confidence in the attorney general. Instead, the two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
The advisers insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the president's thinking. The Justice Department declined to comment on the president's remarks.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. JOHN MCCAIN FACING DAUNTING BATTLE
The Arizona senator's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and his family and doctors are deliberating treatment options.
2. OJ SIMPSON BACK IN CAMERA'S GLARE
The former football star, actor and pitchman will command the world's attention once more as he beseeches a parole board for his freedom on live TV.
___
OJ Simpson drawing world attention during plea for freedom
LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.
Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.
An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dressed in blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt, in a stark hearing room in a remote Nevada prison.
Lovelock Correctional Center Warden Renee Baker said Wednesday she couldn't say how Simpson's parole hearing might turn out.
"We'll see tomorrow," she said.
___
AP Exclusive: US hotel, NFL arena may sport flammable panels
In promotional brochures, a U.S. company boasted of the "stunning visual effect" its shimmering aluminum panels created in an NFL stadium, an Alaskan high school and a luxury hotel along Baltimore's Inner Harbor that "soars 33 stories into the air."
Those same panels — Reynobond composite material with a polyethylene core — also were used in the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London. British authorities say they're investigating whether the panels helped spread the blaze that ripped across the building's outer walls, killing at least 80 people.
The panels, also called cladding, accentuate a building's appearance and also improve energy efficiency. But they are not recommended for use in buildings above 40 feet because they are combustible. In the wake of last month's fire at the 24-story, 220-foot-high tower in London, Arconic Inc. announced it would no longer make the product available for high-rise buildings.
Determining which buildings might be wrapped in the material in the United States is difficult. City inspectors and building owners might not even know. In some cases, building records have been long discarded and neither the owners, operators, contractors nor architects involved could or would confirm whether the cladding was used.
That makes it virtually impossible to know whether the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel or Cleveland Browns' football stadium — both identified by Arconic's brochures as wrapped in Reynobond PE — are actually clad in the same material as Grenfell Tower, which was engulfed in flames in less than five minutes.
___
AP-NORC Poll: Most say feds should ensure health coverage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans aren't enthralled with "Obamacare" and they definitely don't like the Republican plans offered in Congress, so what does the public want the government to do about health care?
A new poll suggests the country may be shifting toward the political left on the issue, with 62 percent saying it's the federal government's responsibility to make sure that all Americans have health care coverage, while 37 percent say it is not.
The survey findings from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicate a change in public attitudes over the past few months, as concerns mounted about GOP legislation estimated to leave tens of millions without coverage.
"Nobody should be without insurance," said Louise Prieto of Fort Lee, New Jersey, a retiree covered by Medicare. She said she's most concerned about seniors, children and people with pre-existing medical conditions. The latest Republican legislation — repealing "Obamacare" with no replacement— would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 32 million in 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
As recently as March, the AP-NORC poll had found Americans more ambivalent about the federal government's role, with a slim 52 percent majority saying health coverage is a federal responsibility, and 47 percent saying it is not.
___
Less than 1 aircraft carrier? The cost of N. Korea's nukes
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — When North Korea decided to go nuclear, it committed to a huge investment in a program that would bring severe sanctions and eat up precious resources that could have been spent boosting the nation's quality of life.
Money well spent?
Leader Kim Jong Un seems to think so.
North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs have without doubt come at a high cost, but the North has managed to march ever closer to having an arsenal capable of attacking targets in the region and — as demonstrated by its July 4 test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile — the United States' mainland.
Good, solid figures for just about anything in North Korea are hard to find. So what follows should be taken as ballpark guesses, at best.
___
Lifestyle changes may help stave off Alzheimer's
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer's, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine key risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases around the world.
How? It has to do with lifestyle factors that may make the brain more vulnerable to problems with memory and thinking as we get older. They're such risks as not getting enough education early in life, high blood pressure and obesity in middle age, and being sedentary and socially isolated in the senior years.
Thursday's report in the British journal Lancet is provocative — its authors acknowledge their estimate is theoretical, based on statistical modeling. A recent U.S. report was much more cautious, saying there are encouraging hints that a few lifestyle changes can bolster brain health but little if any proof.
Still, it's never too early to try, said Lancet lead author Gill Livingston, a psychiatry professor at University College London.
"Although dementia is diagnosed in later life, the brain changes usually begin to develop years before," she noted.
___
House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vulnerable House Republicans stood defiant about their support for an unpopular bill to repeal Obamacare as the effort languished in the Senate, leaving them to face angry voters with, perhaps, nothing to show for it.
"I have no regrets. I am doing what I can as a member of Congress to solve problems. That's why I came here. I didn't come here to be potted plant," said Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., who played a key role in negotiating the House bill that narrowly passed in early May.
Backing the measure was already politically risky for Republicans in competitive House districts, especially the 23 lawmakers from places where Hillary Clinton got more votes than President Donald Trump. The Congressional Budget Office said the House bill would eventually cause higher premiums for seniors and result in 23 million people losing coverage.
And only 22 percent of adults support the Republican health plan, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey.
Midterm elections typically take a toll on the party occupying the White House — Barack Obama's Democrats lost 63 House seats in 2010 and majority control, George W. Bush's Republicans lost 30 seats and their advantage in 2006.
___
A look at why a Saudi woman's miniskirt sparked an outcry
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A short video of a Saudi woman walking around in a miniskirt and crop top sparked an outcry after going viral, leading to the woman being detained for several hours.
The woman was eventually released without charge, but the incident and the online debate it ignited point to the tension in Saudi Arabia between proponents of its conservative, state-enforced strictures and those pushing for greater rights.
Here's a look at why the video caused such an uproar.
Comments