In Suu Kyi's Myanmar, concern rises over press freedom

In this image made from video released by the Democratic Voice of Burma, left to right, Burmese journalists La Wei, from the Irrawaddy, Aye Nai, from the Democratic Voice of Burma, and Pyi Phone Aung, from the Democratic Voice of Burma raise their chained wrists decrying the lack of freedom and democracy as they leave the court after facing charges of unlawful association, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Hsipaw, Shan state, Myanmar. The video was recorded Tuesday, and it underscores just how little has changed in this Southeast Asian country since former Nobel Laureate and longtime opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi won elections last year. Democratic Voice of Burma via AP)