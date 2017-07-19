Nation & World

July 19, 2017 4:39 AM

Afghan officials: Roadside mines kill 3 children, 2 soldiers

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say that roadside mines have killed three children and two soldiers in two separate incidents in the country's western province of Herat.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, a district governor in Herat, says both incidents took place on Tuesday.

The children were riding a motorcycle that struck the mine and blew up.

The acting governor in Herat, Juma Adil, says the two soldiers died trying to defuse the other mine. A third soldier was wounded in that explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Afghanistan has the highest number in the world of victims of land mines, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video