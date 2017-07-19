Liu Xiaobo supporters mark his death amid concerns for widow

A plainclothes security official approaches journalists outside an apartment complex where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, lives in Beijing, Wednesday, July 18, 2017. Supporters of Liu Xiaobo are gathering worldwide to mark the traditional Chinese observance of the seventh day after his death. However, in a leafy apartment complex in west Beijing, more than a dozen men have been holding an around-the-clock vigil with a different purpose altogether: keeping visitors and journalists away from the home Liu shared with his wife, Liu Xia. Gerry Shih AP Photo