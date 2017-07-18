Nation & World

July 18, 2017 4:49 AM

School superintendent in rape case appeals unpaid leave

The Associated Press
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio

An Ohio school superintendent accused of sexually assaulting a young girl is appealing his district's decision to put him on unpaid leave.

Patrick O'Donnell, of Lewistown, is expected to get a public hearing with the Indian Lake Schools board in Logan County once the Ohio Department of Education provides the required referee for the proceeding.

The 52-year-old O'Donnell has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition of a girl younger than 13. A court affidavit says the child alleged that O'Donnell touched her inappropriately and his wife, who is also a superintendent, failed to report the allegations to police.

Forty-six-year-old Heather O'Donnell, superintendent of Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn), has pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video