Nation & World

July 18, 2017 1:47 AM

Police: Spanish soccer president arrested

By ARITZ PARRA AND JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
MADRID

Police say they have arrested Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar, his son and another federation executive as part of an anti-corruption probe.

A source close to the investigation carried out by Spain's Guardia Civil tells The Associated Press that Villar and the other two men were detained on Tuesday morning during raids at the federation headquarters. The police source wanted to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation.

Villar is also a senior UEFA vice president.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video