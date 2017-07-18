Growing cast of lawyers signing up to defend Trump and team

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. As the federal and congressional Russia probes mount, a growing cast of lawyers is signing up to defend President Donald Trump and his associates. But the interests of those lawyers don’t always align, adding a new layer of uncertainty to a White House rife with internal rivalries. Trump will continue to work with the outside legal team representing his personal interests: Jay Sekulow and Kasowitz. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo