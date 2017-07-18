Australians see woman's shooting by police as US nightmare

Megan O'Leary, of St. Paul, leaves a message on the sidewalk near the scene where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, of Australia, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. Relatives and neighbors of the Australian woman fatally shot by Minneapolis police over the weekend demanded answers Monday about the mysterious shooting in which the meditation teacher was reportedly killed by an officer who fired from the passenger seat of a squad car as the woman stood outside the driver's door. Star Tribune via AP Elizabeth Flores