Philippines' Duterte asks Congress to extend martial law

FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, and Vice President Leni Robredo, left, applaud at the conclusion of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Air Force at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. President Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the southern third of the country until the end of the year, saying the rebellion there will not be quelled by July 22, the end of his 60-day martial law proclamation. Bullit Marquez, FIle AP Photo