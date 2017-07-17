Nation & World

July 17, 2017 6:18 PM

Tropical Storm Don heads toward eastern Caribbean

The Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

The eastern Caribbean is bracing for heavy winds and rain after Tropical Storm Don formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Grenada, while a tropical storm watch was in effect for the nearby islands of Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west at 17 mph (28 mph) on Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was located about 405 miles (650 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and 515 miles (830 kilometers) east of Trinidad, forecasters said.

The storm's center is expected to move through the Windward Islands on Tuesday night and drop between two to four inches (five to 10 centimeters) of rain through Wednesday morning.

An Air Force Reserve crew found the storm small and well-defined but not particularly well-organized. Forecasters said Don is expected to dissipate within 72 hours.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video