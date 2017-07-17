In this photo taken from the twitter feed of passenger Mike Gibson, a view of the blown tire of an Air Canada plane which abandoned flight, at London Gatwick , Monday, July 17, 2017. A flight from London to Toronto carrying 282 passengers has been forced to turn back after one of its tires burst as it took off.
Nation & World

July 17, 2017 10:42 AM

Plane tire bursts on takeoff from London's Gatwick Airport

The Associated Press
LONDON

A flight from London to Toronto carrying 282 passengers has been forced to turn back after one of its tires burst as it took off.

The Boeing 767 Air Canada Rouge flight landed safely back at London's Gatwick Airport an hour after it left Monday lunchtime. Emergency services were standing by.

The airport said it was forced to close the main runway after the takeoff, and for a second time after the plane had returned, to check for debris on the ground. Flights used Gatwick's back-up runway but delays and cancellations were reported.

The airline said it was working to get the passengers on their way as quickly as possible.

