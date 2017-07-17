Dan Robinson and April Cissell walk through the flooded Knollwood Road in Ingleside, Ill. on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Knollwood Park subdivision residents have been parking along Route 59 and taking a boat or wading through the water to get to their homes.
Dan Robinson and April Cissell walk through the flooded Knollwood Road in Ingleside, Ill. on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Knollwood Park subdivision residents have been parking along Route 59 and taking a boat or wading through the water to get to their homes. Daily Herald via AP Paul Valade
Dan Robinson and April Cissell walk through the flooded Knollwood Road in Ingleside, Ill. on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Knollwood Park subdivision residents have been parking along Route 59 and taking a boat or wading through the water to get to their homes. Daily Herald via AP Paul Valade

Nation & World

July 17, 2017 5:43 PM

Illinois flood conditions continue; more rain on the way

The Associated Press
ALGONQUIN, Ill.

Flood conditions are expected to remain in areas of northern Illinois through Thursday as residents brace themselves for more rain.

The Fox River is expected to crest Tuesday but will remain at major flood stage through Thursday. However, the long-term forecast shows 2 inches of rain through next week.

David Christensen, director of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, tells the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake (http://bit.ly/2vv7Juf ) that more rain "is just going to prolong our recovery and that's going to make it tougher."

Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

Since last week Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County, which includes Chicago. The disaster proclamation makes a variety of state resources available, including sandbags.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video