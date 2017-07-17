Nation & World

German police arrest armed man after he shows up at school

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Police say an armed man has been arrested after he showed up at a high school in southwestern Germany. Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the man didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt.

The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was under a security lockdown Monday and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building.

Reusch said the man was arrested in the town shortly after he was seen at the Friedrich Ebert School.

Police had no immediate details on the man's identity or what he wanted to do with the weapon, and didn't specify what the weapon was.

