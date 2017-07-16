A man wraps a scarf on a snowman decked out with sunglasses, a knitted cap and an orange serving as a nose, as others play in a snow-covered park in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Record cold temperatures and an unusual snowfall hit Chile's capital Saturday. Normal temperatures are expected to return midweek.
A man wraps a scarf on a snowman decked out with sunglasses, a knitted cap and an orange serving as a nose, as others play in a snow-covered park in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Record cold temperatures and an unusual snowfall hit Chile's capital Saturday. Normal temperatures are expected to return midweek. Esteban Felix AP Photo

Nation & World

July 16, 2017 7:00 PM

Biggest snowfall in decades blankets Chile's capital

The Associated Press
SANTIAGO, Chile

Chile's capital was blanketed this weekend by the biggest snowfall in decades, with some residents grumbling about blocked roads and downed power lines, while others made snowmen or tossed snowballs.

Tens of thousands of people had their power knocked out in Santiago's metropolitan area with some parts receiving up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of the white stuff, according to the National Emergency Office.

Residents woke up Saturday to find their city covered with snow and by late Sunday thousands of homes still lacked electricity. Andres Rebolledo of the energy ministry said power should be restored by Sunday night or Monday. A worker at a Santiago hospital died when he slipped and hit his head.

Chile's Meteorological Office said it was the biggest snowfall in the capital in 46 years.

