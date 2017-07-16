Jordan court rules Monday in fatal shootings of 3 US troops

Cynthia, right, 53, and Charles Lewellen, 53, speak during an interview in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10, 2017 after attending the trial of a Jordanian soldier charged with murder in the killing of their son, Matthew, and two other U.S. Army Green Berets outside a Jordanian air base last year. The Kirksville, Missouri couple and other bereaved relatives submitted statements to a Jordanian military court describing the pain of the loss they suffered. Sam McNeil AP Photo