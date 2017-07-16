Nation & World

July 16, 2017 4:43 AM

Pakistan launches military operation near Afghan border

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan says it has launched a new military operation near the Afghan border to combat militants.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, says an infantry division backed by air force and artillery will clear the Rajgal Valley in the Khyber tribal region.

He says Pakistan has informed Afghan authorities and urged them to take similar measures on their side of the border.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border. Pakistan's construction of a fence along part of the frontier has also caused tensions, as Afghanistan does not recognize the colonial-era line as an international border.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video