Nation & World

July 16, 2017 3:10 AM

11 Indian pilgrims killed as bus falls into gorge in Kashmir

The Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India

Police say a bus has plunged into a deep gorge in the Indian portion of Kashmir, killing at least 11 Hindu pilgrims and injuring dozens.

Police officer S.P. Vaid says the bus swerved off a mountain road on Sunday while carrying the pilgrims to a cave shrine in the Himalayas. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Vaid said the injured were taken to hospitals in Banihal, a town 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-held Kashmir.

Police figures show India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes. Driver fatigue, negligence, poor-quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

