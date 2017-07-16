New kidnappings, jailbreak hit restive Philippine island

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing Filipino Muslim leaders during a reception at the Presidential Palace to celebrate the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan known as Eid al-Fitr in Manila, Philippines. Suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen abducted four workers in a school in a southern Philippine province where President Rodrigo Duterte visited troops waging an offensive against the militants, officials said Sunday, July 16, 2017. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo