July 15, 2017 6:01 PM

Bride-to-be calls off wedding, throws party for homeless

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

An Indiana woman who called off her $30,000 wedding is throwing a party for the homeless at the swanky event center she had booked for the reception.

Sarah Cummins told the Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2sVpDW4 ) she called off the wedding scheduled for Saturday a week ago, but declined to give a reason.

She was left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.

Cummins says she decided that rather than throw away the food she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters.

Two buses are transporting shelter residents and families to the event to dine on bourbon-glazed meatballs, goat cheese and roasted garlic bruschetta, chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream sauce and wedding cake.

