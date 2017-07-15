Nation & World

July 15, 2017 12:07 PM

3 soldiers killed in attacks on barracks in Ivory Coast

The Associated Press
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's army chief says disgruntled soldiers staged attacks at an army barracks in the country's northern town of Korhogo, killing at least three soldiers and wounding four others.

Gen. Sekou Toure said Saturday that arrests have been made after the morning fighting.

Korhogo resident Djakaridja Soro said shooting began early Saturday and the fighting was intense. Shots were also heard in the economic capital of Abidjan, where vehicles were taken from security forces on patrol.

The mutinying soldiers are former rebels who helped put the president in power after his predecessor refused to leave office after losing the 2010 election. The roughly 8,400 soldiers were integrated into the more than 20,000-strong Ivory Coast army, but divisions still remain.

The government reached a deal with them in May after street protests demanding pay.

