Trump supporter Anne Burke, left, of Middlesex County, N.J., and Trump protester Domanie Leveille, of Bedminster, N.J., engage as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend. Mel Evans AP Photo
Nation & World

July 15, 2017 11:57 AM

'Trump, I love you,' and 'Putin Won' greet president at Open

The Associated Press
BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Dozens of President Donald Trump's supporters and critics waved flags and carted around banners near the New Jersey golf club where the president is staying during the U.S. Women's Open.

Trump was greeted by cheers and applause from spectators at the golf course when he arrived Saturday. He waved from inside an enclosed viewing tent and gave a thumbs-up.

The crowds gathered near where there president has a residence at the golf club, which sits on more than 600 acres (243 hectares) of rolling hills.

Trump's backers carried "Make America Great Again" flags and cheered things like "Hey, Trump, I love you!"

One protester's sign read "America Lost Putin Won."

The president's arrival Friday created such a commotion that crowds were asked to keep it down at one point.

