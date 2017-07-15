'Trump, I love you,' and 'Putin Won' greet president at Open

Jim Girvan attaches protest signs to his car, not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Branchburg, N.J. Girvan and others are planning protests throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
Protest signs are seen not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Branchburg, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
Trump supporter Anne Burke, left, of Middlesex County, N.J., and Trump protester Domanie Leveille, of Bedminster, N.J., engage as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
Trump supporter Anne Burke, left, of Middlesex County, N.J., and Trump protester Domanie Leveille, of Bedminster, N.J., shake hands after a discussion as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Bedminster, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
President Donald Trump supporters, right, stand near an effigy made by a Trump protester in the back of a truck as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Bedminster, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
A group of Trump supporters hold flags as they gather near signs on the car of a Trump protester as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
President Donald Trump supporters wave flags and signs at passing motorists during a gathering not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Protests for and against the Trump administration are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
Police officers stand near as groups of President Donald Trump supporters and protesters wave flags and signs at passing motorists during gatherings not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Protests for and against the Trump administration are expected throughout the weekend.
Mel Evans
AP Photo
