July 15, 2017 5:43 AM

Coroner: S. Carolina deputies killed man after he shot woman

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Authorities say South Carolina police officers have killed a man who confronted them after shooting a woman to death.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans says a man shot a woman as she ran across a busy intersection on Friday afternoon. The coroner says the man shot at deputies, who returned fire, killing him.

The names and relationship of the two people killed were not released. Evans told media outlets autopsies that autopsies had been scheduled for Saturday.

Sheriff Will Lewis said Friday that no officers were injured.

The shooting shut down the intersection, on U.S. Highway 25 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of downtown Greenville.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

