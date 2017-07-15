Nation & World

July 15, 2017 5:37 AM

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolling out the red carpet for Mars

By ALEX SANZ Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

The second person to walk on the moon is rolling out the red carpet for the red planet.

Buzz Aldrin is hosting a sold-out gala for his nonprofit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The event will commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. He believes people will be able to land on Mars by 2040. That's a goal that NASA shares.

Aldrin's foundation says the gala is the first part of a three-year campaign to help fund advancements that will lead to the future habitation of Mars.

