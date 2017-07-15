Nation & World

July 15, 2017 4:10 AM

Romania: 11 Hungarian tourists rescued from mountain

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Mountain rescue workers have saved 11 tourists who were trapped overnight on a mountain in Romania's northwest Transylvania region. Nobody was injured.

Officials said the group of Hungarian tourists — six men, four women and a 13-year-old boy — called for help as night fell Friday after they were unable to descend from the Piatra Craiului mountain range near the city of Brasov.

Local police spokesman Ciprian Aldea said it took rescue teams 12 hours to locate, reach and save the group who got trapped on a rocky mountain ledge.

The group was transported by bus on Saturday to the mountain hut where they were staying.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

View More Video