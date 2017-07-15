Dead fish float on the surface of Rawal lake on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Authorities in Pakistan's capital Islamabad are investigating the water in the city's main reservoir after tons of dead fish were found in a lake on the city's outskirts.
Nation & World

July 15, 2017 3:54 AM

Official says water in Pakistan reservoir is fine

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

A Pakistan official said Saturday that laboratory testing shows that water from Lake Rawal is "fit for human consumption" after tons of dead fish were found in the water body on Islamabad's outskirts.

The samples of water from Lake Rawal that were tested were fine for drinking, said Mushtaq Ahmed, a top administrative official in the capital Islamabad.

The Lake Rawal reservoir is used as the main source of water for the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital. Ahmed said Islamabad gets its water supply from the nearby Simly and Khanpur dams.

Police officer Imran Haider earlier said that samples of water and dead fish from Rawal Lake had been collected and sent for forensic testing after a complaint was received from the capital's fisheries department.

Officials said there was an increasing number of dead fish in the lake since monsoon rains began three days earlier in the week.

Ahmed said the dead fish found in the lake were still subject to investigation to ascertain why they died.

