Family scatters jailed Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes in sea

In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, the wife of imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, watches as Liu's ashes are buried at sea off the coast of Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of Liu on Saturday, July 15, 2017, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished. Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)