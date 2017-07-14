This booking photo released by Hawai'i Police Department shows Tiffany Stone on Friday, July 14, 2017, on Hawaii's Big Island. Stone, along with with her mother Henrietta Stone and Kevin Lehano, was charged with murder after allegedly starving her 9-year-old daughter. Lehano is the father of the child.
July 14, 2017 11:18 PM

Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

The Associated Press
HILO, Hawaii

A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl.

Police on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh), 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta Stone.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth, reading from a grand jury indictment, says they are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.

Police say officers and firefighters called to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

It was not clear if the suspects have attorneys. They are being held at a police cellblock on $100,000 bail each. Court hearings are scheduled for Monday.

