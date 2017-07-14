Allowed in by Trump, Afghan girls robotics team lands in DC

Members of a female robotics team from Herat province, leave Kabul to the U.S. from Kabul Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 14, 2017. The third time's the charm for Afghanistan's all girl robotics team, who will be allowed entry into the U.S. to compete in a competition after President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision twice denying them enter into the country. Massoud Hossaini AP Photos