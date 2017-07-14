FILE - In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Joshua Holt, who has been jailed in Venezuela, at her home in Riverton, Utah. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has requested the conditional release of the Utah man and his wife detained for over a year on weapons charges. announced on Friday, July 14, 2017.
July 14, 2017 6:37 PM

Venezuelan prosecutor seeks conditional release for Utah man

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's chief prosecutor has requested the conditional release of a Utah man and his wife detained for over a year on weapons charges.

The petition to have Joshua Holt and his wife Thamara Candelo freed but barred from leaving Venezuela while awaiting trial was made Friday because of what the prosecutor's office said were undue delays in his prosecution.

The 25-year-old Holt was arrested a little more than a year ago after traveling to Venezuela to wed Candelo. Both are Mormons and met on the internet when Holt wanted to practice his Spanish.

Authorities accused Holt of hiding an assault rifle and grenades at the apartment where the two were living. Authorities have suggested he was linked to a U.S.-backed conspiracy to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

