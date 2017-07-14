Nation & World

July 14, 2017 5:43 PM

Police: 1 arrested after 2 guards shot at Vegas Strip resort

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and a second suspect is sought after two security guards were wounded following a store robbery at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says Jonathan Ozuna was arrested Friday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas and jailed pending a court appearance on suspicion of attempted murder, armed burglary and theft.

It isn't clear from the jail record if Ozuna has an attorney.

The shooting happened late Thursday in the third-floor of the parking structure at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Authorities say one guard was wounded in the hand and the other was wounded in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. Neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.

Rivera says Ozuna was found thanks to tips from the public.

