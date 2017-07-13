FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed pitcher José Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Nation & World

July 13, 2017 8:48 AM

Cubs acquire Quintana in blockbuster trade with White Sox

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

The Chicago Cubs have acquired ace Jose Quintana from the White Sox in a major trade between crosstown rivals.

Trailing Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games at 43-45, the defending champions shook things up in a big way on Thursday by acquiring Quintana, a 2016 All-Star. In exchange, the Cubs sent four prospects to the White Sox — outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts this season. He went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA last year and made his first All-Star team.

