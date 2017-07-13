Vacationers in 'tense' evacuation from Sicily wild fires

Woodland fires burn near a tourist resort where, according to firefighter reports, some several hundred tourists have been evacuated by land and sea, in the Sicilian town of San Vito lo Capo, southern Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Wildfires have been raging for days and Italian firefighters said Wednesday they were responding to 887 fires throughout Italy, 628 of which regarded vegetation and woodlands. Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)