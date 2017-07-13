10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kiss on the tarmac after they arrive on Air Force One at Orly Airport in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The president and first lady will attend the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on Friday, July 14, 2017. The president got into his motorcade vehicle and the first lady went to hers. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo