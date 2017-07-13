Nation & World

July 13, 2017 2:21 AM

Dozens dead as floods swirl in India's northeast

The Associated Press
GAUHATI, India

Intense flooding in India's remote northeast has entered a third week, leaving about 60 people dead and nearly 2 million others seeking shelter on higher ground.

The disaster management authority in Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, says some 45 deaths have been reported across the state since mid-June. Most of the deaths have been due to drownings, electrocutions and mudslides.

In the nearby state of Arunachal Pradesh, at least 14 people died Tuesday after a mudslide swept through a village.

Deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

