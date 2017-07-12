Revellers run next to Nunez del Cuvillo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Revellers run next to Nunez del Cuvillo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo
Revellers run next to Nunez del Cuvillo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo

Nation & World

July 12, 2017 11:36 PM

2 gorings, 4 injured in Day 7 of San Fermin festival

The Associated Press
PAMPLONA, Spain

Medical officials say two runners were gored and four more also injured during the seventh bull run at Pamplona's San Fermin festival.

All six were admitted for treatment, Navarra Hospital Dr. Jon Arizeta said Thursday. The severity of the injuries was being assessed. The doctor said the gorings affected leg areas, while two of the patients sustained head injuries.

Thursday's run along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted 2 minutes and 40 seconds, an average length.

There had been no gorings since the first two days of the festival, Friday and Saturday, when four Americans and a Spaniard had to be treated for injuries. Most people are hurt in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.

The nine-day fiesta was popularized by Nobel literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

View More Video