This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Rancho Alegre Outdoor School, a camp which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records.
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Rancho Alegre Outdoor School, a camp which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP Mike Eliason
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Rancho Alegre Outdoor School, a camp which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP Mike Eliason

Nation & World

July 12, 2017 10:20 PM

Latest: Most evacuees from California fires return home

The Associated Press
OROVILLE, Calif.

The Latest on wildfires across the U.S. West (all times local):

10 p.m.

Nearly all evacuation orders have been called off for three major fires across California.

A fire near the Northern California town of Oroville which drove 4,000 people from their homes was 70 percent contained late Wednesday, allowing all residents there to return. Many of the same residents had also been forced to flee the possibility of spring flooding. The blaze has destroyed 41 homes since breaking out Friday.

To the south in Santa Barbara county, a large, 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire was also 70 percent contained, allowing for evacuations to be canceled there too.

A few dozen homes remained under evacuation orders for another fire burning near Lake Cachuma.

___

7:10 a.m.

Crews have increased containment of a major Northern California wildfire that sent thousands fleeing homes over the weekend.

Officials on Wednesday also downgraded the number of structures threatened by the fire near Oroville from several thousand to roughly 600. Evacuees are slowly returning to their homes. At least 41 homes and 55 other buildings have been destroyed.

The blaze in the grassy foothills of the Sierra Nevada has burned nearly 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) and injured four firefighters. It's 60 percent contained.

A small wildfire east of San Jose has destroyed three homes and forced evacuations. It's 50 percent contained.

At least 3,500 people remain out of their homes from a pair of blazes in Santa Barbara County and officials have not said when the evacuation orders might be lifted.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

View More Video