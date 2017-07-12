Glass and a door lie on the ground at the scene of an explosion at an Air Force recruiting office in Bixby, Okla., Tuesday, July 11, 2017, after an explosion Monday night outside an Air Force recruitment office. The center was closed at the time and no one was injured. The explosion is being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism, but the late-night blast could also have been a horrible prank, a federal agent said Tuesday.
Nation & World

July 12, 2017 7:18 AM

US Marshal: 28-year-old man arrested in pipe bomb explosion

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.

U.S. Deputy Marshal Jeff Johnston told The Associated Press Wednesday that Benjamin Don Roden was arrested Tuesday and is booked in the Tulsa jail without bond. Court records indicate he will make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Roden hasn't been formally charged.

The bomb was set off Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed and no one was hurt.

FBI agent Jessi Rice said a person of interest in the case had been taken into custody Tuesday at an area apartment complex.

