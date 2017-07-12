US Marshal: 28-year-old man arrested in pipe bomb explosion

Glass and a door lie on the ground at the scene of an explosion at an Air Force recruiting office in Bixby, Okla., Tuesday, July 11, 2017, after an explosion Monday night outside an Air Force recruitment office. The center was closed at the time and no one was injured. The explosion is being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism, but the late-night blast could also have been a horrible prank, a federal agent said Tuesday. Mike Simons