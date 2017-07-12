Buddhists protest UN human rights envoy in western Myanmar

Demonstrators in the western state of Rakhine hold up protest signs as the motorcade of Yanghee Lee, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, passes through, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Sittwe, Myanmar. United Nations's human rights envoy in Myanmar on Wednesday begins the sixth information-gathering visit to the country's west, in the tense Rakhine state, where security forces are accused of violating human rights against Muslim Rohingya minority. Min Thein Khine AP Photo