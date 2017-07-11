This screenshot shows a tweet posted Tuesday, July 11, 2017, by Donald Trump Jr. on his Twitter account, in which he reveals an email chain with publicist Rob Goldstone in June 2016. In the email, he discusses plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton that were described as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."
Nation & World

July 11, 2017 11:43 PM

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

By CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump's eldest son has revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that marked the clearest sign to date that Trump's campaign was willing to consider election help from a longtime U.S. adversary.

The email exchange posted to Twitter Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. showed him conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a "Russian government attorney" who supposedly had dirt on Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." The messages reveal that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

"I love it," Trump Jr. said in one email response.

