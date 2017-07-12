Chinese warships conduct live-fire drills in Mediterranean

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and sailors of China's People's Liberation Army PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province. China says its latest-generation warships have conducted live-firing drills in the Mediterranean Sea Monday, July 10, 2017, while en route to joint exercises with the Russian navy.