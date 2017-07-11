Nation & World

July 11, 2017 9:56 PM

Indonesia's president signs decree to ban radical groups

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's president has signed a decree giving the government the power to ban radical organizations in a move aimed at outlawing pro-caliphate groups such as Hizbut Tahir.

The measure announced Wednesday by the country's top security minister follows months of sectarian tension in the world's most populous Muslim nation that shook the government and raised alarm about the political clout of hard-line Islamic groups.

It allows the government to sidestep a potentially lengthy court process to implement a ban.

New York-based Human Rights Watch condemned the move, calling it a "troubling violation" of the rights to freedom of association and expression.

Hizbut Tahir is a global organization that campaigns for Muslim nations to adopt strict Shariah law. It is estimated to have tens of thousands of members in Indonesia.

