Monk seal bites, injures US wildlife staffer on Midway Atoll

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, a child watches a Hawaiian monk seal called Hoailona at the Waikiki Aquarium in Honolulu. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee has been bitten by a monk seal while swimming at Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Megan Nagel said Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that the incident happened on July 6 on Midway's North Beach in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. The employee was bit several times and is now recovering on Midway. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo