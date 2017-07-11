China sends forces to 1st military base abroad, in Djibouti

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a ship carrying Chinese military personnel departs a port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. China on Tuesday dispatched members of its People's Liberation Army to the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti to man the rising Asian giant's first overseas military base, a key part of a wide-ranging expansion of the role of China's armed forces. Xinhua News Agencyvia AP Wu Dengfeng