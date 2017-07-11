Mugabe in Singapore again for medical reasons amid concerns

FILE -- In this Friday June, 2, 2017 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe smiles during a youth rally in Marondera, east of Harare. Zimbabwe State media, quoting an information ministry statement, says the world's oldest head of state is in Singapore for medical reasons, prompting opposition figures to question whether the 93-year-old still has the stamina to run the country. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo