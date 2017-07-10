In this 2016 photo provided by John Gramlich shows, Bakari Henderson, left, with friend Travis Jenkins, in Austin, Texas. Henderson, of Austin and recent graduate from the University of Arizona, was beaten to death early Friday, July 7, 2017, at a bar in Lagana on the Greek island of Zakynthos. Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack, but eight people have been arrested.
Nation & World

July 10, 2017

8 to appear in Greek court in beating death of US tourist

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Eight men will appear in court on the western Greek island of Zakynthos in connection with the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar last week.

The eight — six Serbs, one Greek and a British national of Serb origin — were to appear Tuesday morning before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial or release them on bail. All are charged with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos' rowdy tourist area of Lagana. It was unclear what sparked the fight. Greek authorities said he suffered multiple blows, and died from severe blows to the head.

