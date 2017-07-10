Slain New York City police officer to be laid to rest

A portrait of slain New York police officer Miosotis Familia is placed on a podium before a tribute in her honor at the New York police department's 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Familia was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post by an ex-convict, who was later killed after pulling a gun on police. Craig Ruttle AP Photo